OnlyFans Suspends New Policy Change Of Blocking Sexually Explicit Content (Update)

Last week OnlyFans announced that on October 1st they would be blocking sexually explicit content. After creators expressed their thought on the matter, the company announced on Wednesday that they have suspended the policy change after securing “assurances necessary to support” their diverse community of creators.

On Wednesday, the platform announced the decision to suspend the policy via Twitter and said, “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Last week, it was announced that OnlyFans would be going through the platform and blocking any content that they deemed sexually explicit. The new policy was scheduled to take place on October 1st. They had originally said, “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

Prior to that, the company announced they were looking for funding to move away from adult content.

After making their initial announcement of the new policy, users like Tyga deleted their accounts from OnlyFans. However, Tyga took that as an opportunity to launch his own platform. He has since announced his new venture, “Myystar,” which is set to launch in October, the same month OnlyFans was originally going to start blocking sexually explicit content.

