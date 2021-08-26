OnlyFans reverses decision to ban porn after assurances from ‘banking partners’ By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

OnlyFans reverses decision to ban porn after assurances from ‘banking partners’

OnlyFans has made a sharp u-turn on its decision to ban sexually explicit content after it received a backlash from creators and some new assurances from at least one bank suffering bad PR. The platform became wildly popular by connecting online sex workers to subscribers, but this has not gone down well with a number of major banks. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph