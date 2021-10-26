Online retail is expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2022

Launching a private label on Amazon can be a fulfilling and rewarding pursuit Photo by Pickawood

Article content Studies show that online retail continues to boom, with sales set to crack the trillion-dollar mark in 2022. As reported by the Washington Post: “Online shopping has been on the rise for years, but got a boost during the pandemic, generating $791.7 billion in sales in 2020 and making up 14 percent of all retail sales in the United States, according to the Census Bureau. E-commerce sales are expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2022, according to research firm eMarketer.”

Article content It may not be surprising to those who lived in pandemic hotspots over the last two years – online shopping was one way to actually get things done, and many have continued to keep up the online spending even as brick-and-mortar stores are once again welcoming shoppers. It’s a trend that savvy business people and side hustlers can take advantage of. Picking up some skills in online reselling can be a lucrative enterprise, but it makes sense to master concepts such as starting a clothing brand, scaling a Shopify dropshipping store, and optimizing your product descriptions for search in order to more quickly succeed.

