Online retail is expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2022

Launching a private label on Amazon can be a fulfilling and rewarding pursuit
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Studies show that online retail continues to boom, with sales set to crack the trillion-dollar mark in 2022. As reported by the Washington Post: “Online shopping has been on the rise for years, but got a boost during the pandemic, generating $791.7 billion in sales in 2020 and making up 14 percent of all retail sales in the United States, according to the Census Bureau. E-commerce sales are expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2022, according to research firm eMarketer.”
Article content
It may not be surprising to those who lived in pandemic hotspots over the last two years – online shopping was one way to actually get things done, and many have continued to keep up the online spending even as brick-and-mortar stores are once again welcoming shoppers. It’s a trend that savvy business people and side hustlers can take advantage of. Picking up some skills in online reselling can be a lucrative enterprise, but it makes sense to master concepts such as starting a clothing brand, scaling a Shopify dropshipping store, and optimizing your product descriptions for search in order to more quickly succeed.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
A good place to start is with The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle , which covers all the above concepts and more. It’s available now for $37.99 and includes seven comprehensive courses divided into 497 essential lessons spanning 49 hours of relevant material. The courses are taught by top tutors such as Bryan Guerra, a digital marketing and e-commerce expert with a high instructor rating of 4.2/5 stars. Add a range of relevant skills to your repertoire and launch a successful reselling business as your side hustle or even your main hustle.
Prices are subject to change.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.