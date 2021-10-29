Online learning firm Udemy valued at $3.7 bln in tepid market debut

Article content

Online learning company Udemy Inc , which has grown rapidly over the past year due to a surge in demand for online learning, was valued at $3.7 billion after its shares opened 7% below offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Friday.

The San Francisco, California-based company is the latest in a string of online education firms which have gone public this year, joining the likes of Coursera Inc and Nerdy Inc looking to cash in on the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some recent hiccups in the U.S. IPO market forced hopefuls like NordicTrack-owner iFIT Health & Fitness Inc and Allvue Systems Holdings to pull the plug on their listings earlier this month. Both the companies cited adverse market conditions for delaying their share sales.