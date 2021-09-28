Online card seller Moonpig ups full-year guidance

Article content

LONDON — British greetings card retailer Moonpig raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, saying orders remained above pre-pandemic levels despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The company said it expected group revenue for its 2022 financial year to be between about 270 million pounds and 285 million pounds ($369-389 million), up from its previous estimate of 250 million to 260 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7311 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Kate Holton)