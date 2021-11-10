One-time chip supply shocks over, but structural deficit remains, Bosch CEO says

Article content

LUDWIGSBURG — CEO of German technology group Robert Bosch GmbH said on Wednesday that although the one-time supply shocks to the semiconductor market had passed, capacity was still lacking to meet global demand.

“There were one-time problems which are now dealt with,” Volkmar Denner said, speaking at a car industry conference organized by autos publication Automobilwoche in Ludwigsburg.

“What is now happening is a structural deficit: there is much more demand than there is ability to produce.”