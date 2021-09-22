One River Digital raises $41M from Goldman Sachs and Coinbase By Cointelegraph

One River Digital, a cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund offering exposure to (BTC) and Ether (ETH), has closed its first funding round after launching last year.
One River Digital president Sebastian Bea confirmed Wednesday that the company had raised $41 million in a Series A financing round from investors, including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures.
