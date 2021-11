Article content

CAIRO — One protester was killed and others wounded by live fire from security forces during demonstrations on Saturday against a military takeover in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and its twin cities, a doctors committee said.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said there were a large number of wounded with different types of injuries and that it was difficult to get them to hospitals. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)