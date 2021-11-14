One person dead and one injured after car explosion in Liverpool, UK By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – One person was killed and another was injured in a vehicle explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool in northern England on Sunday, police said, adding that counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation.
Merseyside Police said in a statement that they understood that the car involved was a taxi which had pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
