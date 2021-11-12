One in three Americans aged 65 and above has got COVID-19 booster shot: CDC

Article content

One in three Americans aged 65 and above has received a COVID-19 booster shot, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

The country had administered 437,352,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 551,000,705 doses.

Those figures are up from the 434,486,889 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 10 out of the 541,361,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 225,606,197 people had received at least one dose while 194,747,839 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

About 27.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Around 16 million people above the age of 65 years had received a third dose. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)