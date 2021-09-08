One in four US teens would buy crypto if given money to invest, survey finds By Cointelegraph

Researchers have attempted to probe North American teens’ perceptions of the stock market, cryptocurrencies and other investments in the high-octane GameStop (NYSE:) era. The results showed that cryptocurrencies edged ahead of some other asset classes such as real estate, with 25% of teens saying they would invest in crypto if given hypothetical funds as compared with 24% in real estate.
About 43% remain convinced that the best bet would be to invest their funds in the stock market, yet a large share — 37% — said they’d refrain from investing altogether.
