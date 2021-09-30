One in 20 UK workers furloughed ahead of scheme’s closure: ONS By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The proportion of workers still on Britain’s furlough programme, which closes on Thursday, fell to 5% during the two weeks to Sept. 19, down from 6% in the previous two weeks, an official survey of businesses showed.
Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed spending on payment cards rose to 95% of its pre-pandemic level in February 2020 last week, up from 93% in the previous week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.