One for bears, the other with ‘leverage for ants’ By Cointelegraph

Exchange-traded fund issuer Direxion has filed for a product that would enable speculators to buy contracts that short the price of .
In a filing made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 26, the company unveiled the Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF. Like other futures products, it will not invest directly in BTC, but will instead maintain managed short exposure position contracts issued by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
