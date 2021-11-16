One European Country’s Job Market Just Turned ‘Extremely Hot’

Article content By Morten Buttler (Bloomberg) — For a glimpse of how wages can take off in a wealthy European economy breaking free from the coronavirus crisis, take a look at Denmark. Private-sector pay there jumped an annual 3.2% in the third quarter after rising 3.1% in the second quarter, Danske Bank A/S, the country’s biggest lender, said in a report on Monday, citing data from employers’ federation DA. Swedbank chimed in on Tuesday, describing the labor market as “extremely hot.” At a time when policy makers in the neighboring euro zone are scrutinizing wage data for signs of accelerating inflation becoming entrenched, the Danish example showcases how such a scenario could potentially begin to emerge.

Article content Denmark takes pride in its so-called “flexicurity” labor-market model that combines an easy-to-fire work culture with a generous safety net. That approach has helped generate some of the world’s best pay levels for low-skilled jobs, placing the country highest in the European Union for hourly labor costs last year at an equivalent of 45.8 euros ($52). “We are seeing inflation starting to rise and we believe our members should see a real wage growth above inflation,” Claus Jensen, chairman of Dansk Metal, that represents industry workers as one of the country’s biggest unions, said by phone. He reckons pay hikes may total as much as 3.5% next year “at a minimum.” Soaring energy costs have pushed inflation to a decade-high 3%.