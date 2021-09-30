One boy badly hurt in Memphis school shooting, police searching for juvenile suspect By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
2/2
© Reuters. School and police officials provide an update after a shooting at Cummings Elementary School in south Memphis, Tennessee, September 30, 2021. Facebook/Memphis Police Department

2/2

(Reuters) – A boy was wounded and in critical condition after being shot by another boy at an elementary school in Memphis, Tennessee, early on Thursday, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the Cummings Elementary School was evacuated, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

Police were searching for a “juvenile male suspect,” but had made no arrests yet.

The shooting at the school in south Memphis was reported around 9:15 a.m., police said. The young male student who was shot was taken to a local hospital.

The Shelby County Schools district said it had notified parents.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR