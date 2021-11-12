OMG price crashes by one third after BOBA airdrop snapshot By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The price of (OMG) has plunged 33% from a daily high of $19.35 down to around $13 immediately after completion of the snapshot for an airdrop from the Boba Network.

The snapshot of all wallets holding OMG tokens on the network and the layer-two Boba Network took place at 12am UTC on Friday. OMG holders at the time of the snapshot will receive BOBA, the governance token for BobaDAO on Nov. 19.