OMG price crashes by one-third after BOBA airdrop snapshot By Cointelegraph

The price of (OMG) has plunged 33% from a daily high of $19.35 down to around $13 immediately after completion of the snapshot for an airdrop from the Boba Network.

The snapshot of all wallets holding OMG tokens on the network and the layer-two Boba Network took place at 12 am UTC on Friday. OMG holders at the time of the snapshot will receive BOBA, the governance token for Boba DAO on Nov. 19.