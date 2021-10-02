OMG eyes a new all-time high after unveiling its ‘Boba Network’ layer-2 solution By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

In September the frenzy that propelled the nonfungible token (NFT) sector quieted down but a burst of fresh energy emerged as the layer-two sector heated after the successful launch of (ETH) scaling solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism.

Another project that has benefited from the sector’s transition to layer-1 and layer-2 alternatives is OMG Network (OMG), a non-custodial layer-two protocol that utilizes an optimistic rollup scaling solution to improve Ethereum scalability.

OMG/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. OMG price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro