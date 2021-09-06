Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base – sources

Article content DUBAI — The government of Oman is working on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework which could allow the heavily indebted Gulf oil-producing country to widen its funding base, two sources familiar with the matter said. The move comes as Oman works with the International Monetary Fund to develop a debt strategy after state coffers were hurt by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Work on developing an ESG framework is at its early stages, said one of the sources.

Article content A second said that while it was not linked to specific debt issuance plans, it would prove useful to tap ESG-focused investors in future fundraising exercises. The ministry of finance did not immediately respond to a comment request. Since the oil price crash in 2014, Oman’s debt to GDP ratio has jumped from 15% in 2015 to about 80% last year, while Oman’s plans to diversify revenue away from oil and to reduce spending on its bloated public sector have lagged. But the Sultanate has embarked on a raft of measures in the past year to fix its finances, including the introduction of a value-added tax. This has helped it maintain access in the international debt markets and raise billions of dollars between loans and bonds this year despite a ballooning budget deficit.