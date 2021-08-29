Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content By Ben Bartenstein (Bloomberg) — Oman, the largest Arab oil producer outside of OPEC, is bolstering ship-fueling services at the container and commodities port of Sohar as it looks to rival the region’s busiest shipping terminal in the neighboring United Arab Emirates. Sohar Port and Freezone signed an agreement with Muscat-based Hormuz Marine to begin offering bunkering, as vessel-fueling is known, services from the the middle of September, the shipping facility’s operator said in a statement. Bulking up options for refueling vessels as they unload or pass by could bolster Sohar’s effort to capture business that’s dominated by Dubai’s Jebel Ali.