Olympus DAO chases a new ATH after fresh bond offerings and partnerships By Cointelegraph

The rapidly evolving world of blockchain technology offers a wide range of approaches and tokenomic models aimed at solving the blockchain trilemma of creating a decentralized, stable and secure network.
One tokenomic model that has seen several variants over the past year is the ‘rebase’ model, which is designed in a way so that token balances can fluctuate over time depending on changes in the token price and the supply in circulation.
