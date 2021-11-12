Olympics-Rights group urges Beijing Games sponsors to press China on Xinjiang

Article content BEIJING — New York-based Human Rights Watch on Friday criticized corporations sponsoring the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for ignoring what it says are China’s crimes against humanity in its far western region of Xinjiang. The group said in an online news conference that major sponsors of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics should press China’s government and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) on the host nation’s human rights violations. “The time for quiet diplomacy is over,” said Minky Worden, director of Global Initiatives at Human Rights Watch.

Article content Multinationals including U.S.-based Coca-Cola, Intel, and AirBnB are among 13 “Olympic Partners,” the highest level of sponsorship, collectively paying hundreds of millions of dollars. The three firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside U.S. business hours. Rights groups and U.S. lawmakers have called on the IOC to postpone the Games and relocate them unless China ends what the United States deems genocide against ethnic Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups. U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims were detained in camps in Xinjiang since 2017. China denies all accusations of abuse of Uyghurs and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Human Rights Watch statements.