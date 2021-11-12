Olympics-China finds first COVID-19 cases among foreign athletes at test events

Article content BEIJING — China reported on Friday the first COVID-19 cases among foreign athletes at preparatory events for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as stringent measures being put in place to control any outbreaks are put to the test. Two lugers of the same nationality tested positive, said Huang Chun, an official of the Games organizing committee. Both have been transferred to quarantine hotels, he told a news briefing in the Chinese capital. Beijing’s vice mayor previously said the coronavirus would be one of the biggest challenges to the city’s hosting of the Games.

Article content A widespread outbreak related to the Games would hurt China’s track record of containing clusters quickly, having elected to maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards COVID-19. The Games will run from Feb. 4 until Feb. 20, with all participants subject to daily COVID-19 tests, and no international spectators. Athletes and other Games-related personnel will also be enveloped in a “closed loop” bubble. “We will still let the person take part in training and activities related to the games, but (the individual) needs to go though strict health monitoring and COVID-19 testing every day,” Huang said, referring to the first athlete who tested positive. The individual will also stay in their room, eat and ride in vehicles alone, Huang told reporters.