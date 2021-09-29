Olympics-Beijing Games only with spectators from mainland China-IOC By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) -Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while athletes and other participants not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.

The IOC said among the principles were that all fully vaccinated participants would enter what it called a “closed-loop management system” immediately upon their arrival, within which they will move freely.

This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing Ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport system.

All domestic and international Games participants as well as the workforce in the system will be tested daily, the IOC said.

Participants who are not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the Chinese capital. The Games themselves last 16 days in total.

“Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered,” the IOC said in a statement.

