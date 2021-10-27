Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces the Appointment of a New Director to the Olympia Trust Company Board

Article content

CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“ Olympia “) (TSX: OLY) is pleased to announce that Olympia Trust Company (“ Olympia Trust ”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympia, has appointed Bill Maurin to the Board of Directors of Olympia Trust and welcomes him to the Olympia Trust Board.

Mr. Maurin has extensive experience with financial institutions, having recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Credit Union Ltd. (“ Meridian ”) and as a director of Motus Bank, a Schedule 1 digital bank. In these capacities, Mr. Maurin successfully lead Meridian’s national expansion and the development of a digital banking strategy that resulted in Mr. Maurin being responsible for an organization with almost 1,900 employees and approximately $23 Billion in assets under administration.