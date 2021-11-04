Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces November Dividend

Article content

CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021 to shareholders on record as at November 19, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 18, 2021.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.