Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Investment Accounts From Community Trust Company

CALGARY, Alberta — Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia“) (TSX:OLY) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous announcement on August 3, 2021, Olympia Trust Company (“Olympia Trust”) has closed the acquisition of substantially all of the self-directed registered plan accounts currently administered by Community Trust Company.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

