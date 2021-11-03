Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Corset Top At Gucci Love Parade Show – Photos – Hollywood Life

Olivia Wilde looked fabulous in a sheer cutout corset with a tan midi skirt at the Gucci Love Parade show that she attended without Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde, 37, showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a corset top to the Gucci Love Parade at the TLC Chinese Theatre in LA on Nov. 2. Olivia attended the fashion show without her beau, Harry Styles, and she looked unbelievably sexy in a low-cut sheer black corset top with a completely see-through bra.

The corset was cut out under her chest while the bodice was skintight, cinching in her tiny waist. She tucked her sheer top into a high-waisted tan knit Gucci logo skirt that ended just below her knees, and she accessorized with a tan leather fanny pack and chunky black boots.

Olivia looked incredible in her outfit and other gorgeous celebrities in attendance were Miley Cyrus and Gwyneth Paltrow. Miley looked gorgeous when she wore a sleeveless sparkly blue fringe ensemble. She donned a high-neck metallic top with a massive white feather poofy hem. She styled the top with the matching floor-length skirt. A metallic gold purse and blonde curls completed her look.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth stole the show when she wore the exact same red velvet suit that she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. She donned the fitted blazer with the matching flare leg pants. Under her jacket, she donned a silky powder blue button-down shirt and she topped her look off with a pair of red heeled sandals. A slicked-back bun completed her iconic look.