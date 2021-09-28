Olivia Wilde’s Abs In Crop Top & Leggings – Photo – Hollywood Life

Olivia Wilde showed off her toned figure when she went to the gym in a crop top & leggings after attending Harry Styles’ concert.

Olivia Wilde, 37, hit the gym for a workout in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 when she flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist in a sports bra and matching leggings. She opted to wear a blue, green, and white Tory Sport Color Block Racer Back Bra with a pair of matching high-waisted Tory Sport Colorblock Leggings. Olivia topped her look off with a pair of black Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers, an Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask, and a Harry Styles Love on Tour Bag.

Not only did Olivia show support for her boyfriend, Harry Styles, by rocking a tote bag from his tour, but she also just went to his concert to support him. She attended the opening night of his tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 4, when she rocked a stunning white pantsuit. She rocked a plunging white blazer with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage, paired with matching high-waisted, super flowy flared trousers.

Olivia has been showing her support for Harry a ton recently and she constantly sports his tote bag. Just the other day, she grabbed coffee when she wore a pair of black Tory Sport Leggings with a gray Richer Poorer I Am a Voter Tee, Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers, and an Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask.

Another one of our favorite looks from her, when she rocked the tote bag, was on Sept. 22 when she wore a baggy white V-neck tee with peaches on it, tucked into a pair of high-waisted light wash flared J Brand Evytte Jeans. She accessorized with an Eliou Senna Necklace and Vans Classic Checkerboard Slipons.