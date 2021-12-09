Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

Olivia Wilde Talks Harry Styles Relationship Rumors

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

Olivia Wilde spoke about some of the narratives surrounding her relationship with Harry Styles.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

If you need a quick refresher, Olivia and Harry have been linked since late 2020 and the pair have worked together on Olivia’s upcoming psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling. The two have kept things very out of the public eye — save for a few making out on a yacht paparazzi pics, as one does, of course.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As part of her Vogue cover story, Olivia was asked if she’d like to address some of the commotion over her relationship — especially over the sexist criticism Olivia has faced for dating someone 10 years younger. “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she began.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

“But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”


Lars Niki / Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us,” she added. “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Nordstrom

Olivia explained that getting older has been great for both her personal and professional life, saying, “I felt really thrilled to get older. It’s great when you get too old to play dumb…As you get older as a woman, you put up with less bullshit…I’m only willing to surround myself with people who are positive, and root for others. I choose kindness. I choose joy.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Harry has also decided not to share too many details about his love life publicly, previously telling Dazed, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

You can read the full Vogue interview with Olivia here.

