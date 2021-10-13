Olivia Wilde Poses In Pool For True Botanicals Campaign Pics – Hollywood Life

Olivia Wilde looked incredible while posing in little or nothing in front of a mirror and in a pool while promoting products from the the eco-luxury skincare brand.

Olivia Wilde, 37, is getting people talking with her latest True Botanicals campaign pics! The actress boldly posed topless and nude in some eye-catching snapshots that helped promote the skincare brand. One black and white pic showed her standing in a mirror while wearing what appeared to be a sports bra while others showed her taking a dip in a pool while wearing nothing and posing with some products from the brand nearby.

There are also photos of her laying down while holding a bottle of one of the products and another pool photo shows her tilting her head back as light shines over her and bottles sit on a wooden platform in front of her. The photos come as she celebrates the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury brand and the motto of the campaign is that “sustainability is sexy.”

Olivia talked about the motto and her beliefs behind it in a recent interview with Vogue. “People tend to equate indulgence with something naughty,” she told the outlet. “If it’s environmentally responsible, if it is better for your health, it can’t be indulgent. I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it’s something that’s actually very good for the environment.”