Olivia Wilde Picks Up Her Daughter From School In New Pics – Hollywood Life

Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing a stylish floral dress and sneakers while picking up her daughter Daisy from a Los Angeles area school on Monday.

Olivia Wilde, 37, proved she’s still busy with her motherly duties despite being romantically involved with superstar Harry Styles, 27, when she picked up her adorable daughter Daisy, 5, from school on Nov. 15. The actress was wearing a blue and white floral dress and sneakers during the outing as well as a white face mask. She also had pink-framed sunglasses placed on her head as her long hair was down and she held what appeared to be a stuffed animal and tumbler.

Little Daisy, whose father is Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis, matched her mom in her own floral outfit, which was a sleeveless jumper with pink and green flowers and bright pink sneakers. The tot also wore a tie-dye face mask and carried a backpack over her shoulders as some of her long hair was pulled back while the rest hung down.

Earlier in the day, Olivia was also spotted running errands while walking around L.A. and holding a laptop. She didn’t pay much attention to cameras but looked relaxed and comfortable as she made her way in the area.

Olivia’s latest outings come after Harry briefly mentioned why he is keeping his relationship with Olivia private. In an interview with Dazed magazine, which came out on Monday, he explained that his personal life and work life are “compartmentalized” and he wants to keep it that way. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” he told the outlet before moving on to other topics in the interview.

Olivia and Harry first worked together on the upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which the former directed and the latter acted in before they were sparked romance rumors when they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding in Jan. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous PDA-filled outings together and Olivia has even been to number of Harry’s shows on his Love On Tour.