Olivia Wilde Gets Ice Cream With Daisy In Shirt From Harry Styles Tour – Hollywood Life

Olivia Wilde treated her daughter Daisy to some ice cream in a t-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles’ tour with Jenny Lewis.

Olivia Wilde stepped out for ice cream with daughter Daisy, 5, in the ultimate band t-shirt. The filmmaker, 37, escorted her daughter, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, to grab an after school treat at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Los Angeles in a Jenny Lewis tee that read, “Who the F is Jenny Lewis?” on October 11.

The merch is from the former Rilo Kiley singer’s tour with Olivia’s musician boyfriend Harry Styles. After several COVID-19 delays, the English singer, 27, kicked off his highly-anticipated “Love on Tour” on September 4 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas with Jenny as the opening act. The tour will conclude at the Forum in Los Angeles on November 20.

The couple have been romantically linked since January 2021, after they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. The relationship came after November 2020 reports that Olivia and Jason ended their longtime engagement in after more than seven years together. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the split “happened at the beginning of the year.”

“It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” the source told the outlet. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.” Along with Daisy, the filmmaker and Ted Lasso star share son Otis, 7, together.

As for Olivia and Harry, the duo met on set of Olivia’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, her directorial follow-up to the acclaimed Booksmart. Harry and Florence Pugh lead the star-studded cast of the film, which follows a 1950s housewife living in an experimental utopian community with her husband as she begins to realize that not all is at it seems.

The couple have been spotted out and about together a number of times already, including during a European getaway in Italy in July and a lunch date in Los Angeles in August. On the first day of Harry’s “Love on Tour” in Vegas, the filmmaker was also in attendance among concert-goers, enjoying the show from a secluded section of the arena and even occasionally waving at fans.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in July that the two have a “deep” connection. “It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling,” the source told the outlet. “They care so much about each other and have a deep connection. They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye.”