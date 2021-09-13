Olivia Rodrigo Wins MTV VMA Song Of The Year Award

  • VMAs badge

“There might be some flying.”

I think we can all acknowledge that Olivia Rodrigo has dominated the music industry this year.

So it’s only fitting that she took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs for her first EVER performance there.

But before she even entered the actual ceremony, she won an award on the red carpet for Push Performance of the Year.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

But now for her performance: because she knows what the people want, she sang “Good 4 U.”


MTV

The second that “baaah, duh, bum” hit, the audience screamed.

First off, I’m OBSESSED with this look.


MTV

The purple, the hair clips, the gloves, her bouncing, dark curls — perfection.

Second, she wasn’t kidding when she teased earlier that “a little flying” might be involved in her performance.


MTV

This is such an iconic entrance for your first performance. 

And let’s not forget about the glitter. It’s everywhere.

But beyond just that, the energy alone that I felt from this performance…immaculate.

She just seemed so genuinely happy to be there and so excited to perform.

And then immediately following her performance, she won ANOTHER award for Song of the Year for “Driver’s License.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

We have no choice but to stan.

