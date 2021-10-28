Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Joe Biden White House Visit Details: Video – Hollywood Life

Olivia Rodrigo recalled details of her ‘crazy’ trip to the White House over the summer — and revealed the ‘strange’ gift President Joe Biden gave her.

Olivia Rodrigo’s trip to the White House over the summer was far from sour. The 18-year-old pop sensation shared details of her “crazy” visit while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Oct. 26, revealing that President Joe Biden had gifted her some items during her visit in July. Among them? A shoehorn with the presidential emblem on it.

The “Deja Vu” singer paid a visit to the president and Dr. Anthony Fauci on July 14 to help encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Olivia told host Jimmy Kimmel that it was an “honor” to receive an invitation and help champion a cause she cares about. “Just so crazy,” she said of the visit. “It was such an honor to go and especially support such an important cause that I feel passionately about. That was amazing.”

The star revealed that she was able to keep the Ray-Ban sunglasses she wore during that infamous photo op she had with President Biden. “He gave them to me actually,” she said of the sunglasses. “He gave me a few gifts. He gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms, and he gave me a shoehorn, which was strange. It had the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious. It’s in my house.”

Elsewhere, Olivia spoke of her fear of accidentally breaking the priceless artifacts at the White House. “The White House is just the coolest place,” she told Jimmy. “I was so nervous to go but I walked in there and there’s like, all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner on and all of this crazy stuff,” she said. “And I was scared I was gonna sneeze and break such a priceless artifact. It was crazy but I walked out and didn’t break anything.”

During her visit, Olivia wore a memorable pink two-piece skirt and blazer set from Chanel, evoking the likes of Jackie Kennedy and Cher Horowitz. The singer filmed videos to promote vaccines during her visit, but not before addressing press at a briefing and speaking on why vaccines are good 4 u. “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” she said from the briefing room.

JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support.” pic.twitter.com/6fxljfzJCu — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2021

“I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she continued. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”