Olivia Rodrigo Got Real About Her Life In The Spotlight

“That’s a really terrifying thought, to think that I’m not allowed to make any mistakes.”
During a new interview with Teen Vogue, Olivia Rodrigo revealed what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight — and she said that it can sometimes be really hard.
“When you’re in the industry, you’re sort of treated like a child, but expected to act like an adult,” she explained.
“That’s a really terrifying thought, to think that I’m not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that’s how you grow as a person.”
“I’m no different from any other 18-year-old out there,” Rodrigo continued. “I’m definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That’s just life.”
Rodrigo also explained how hard it is for young women to grow up nowadays because social media has changed everything.
“It’s so frustrating to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people,” she said. “Social media is making it even harder for young girls to grow up.”
“I don’t even think it’s about me being like, ‘Oh, I’m hurt to see people say mean things about me or my friends,'” the “Brutal” singer continued.
“It’s really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing.”
Rodrigo couldn’t be any more right. Her music highlights this and brings attention to what it’s like being a teenage girl in America.
