Olivia Rodrigo Brutal Music Video And Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“This wasn’t part of the plan.”

3.

Christina Aguilera celebrated 22 years of her debut album, and wow do I feel old today:

Celebrating 22 years of my debut, self-titled album! ❤️
#ChristinaAguilera https://t.co/cJkj8dCMqi


Twitter: @xtina

4.

Mindy Kaling posted a tribute in honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday:

Happy birthday Kobe. I’m reminded of your impact daily. For instance, here is a picture of my daughter at ballet when she refused to take off your jersey and put on her leotard and tutu.


Twitter: @mindykaling

5.

Lil Nas X announced his debut album, Montero, comes out on Sept. 17:

creating this album has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.

MY DEBUT ALBUM
“MONTERO” 🦋💕
IS YOURS
SEPTEMBER 17th


Twitter: @LilNasX

6.

Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for her song “Brutal”:

brutal music vid out now!!!! had so much fun making this with my genius friend Petra Collins and I’m so stoked it’s out in the world!!!! hope u love! 🦋💖❤️🥺🩰


Twitter: @Olivia_Rodrigo

8.

Alan Alda shared a sweet anecdote about meeting his wife, Arlene:

We did eat the rum cake off the floor and were inseparable after that. But I was captivated by her even earlier in the meal when I heard her at the end of the table laughing at my jokes. She had me at Ha. https://t.co/MgqwDmOkFs


Twitter: @alanalda

9.

Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos re-created a classic scene from Reese Witherspoon’s Election:

We did it again 💁🏼‍♂️💅🏻 @sarahramos @ReeseW @iamchrisklein https://t.co/adwFQfiuVw


Twitter: @dylanobrien

11.

Lizzo and Niall Horan flirted on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Officially a #HORANDOG 😏

There’s only 1D I want, honey 😎

@NiallOfficial 🥰 https://t.co/X85NBfZ7C6

13.

…and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee shared she will ALSO be joining the cast:

