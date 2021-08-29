Olivia Rodrigo Brutal Music Video And Celeb Tweets

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“This wasn’t part of the plan.”
3.
Christina Aguilera celebrated 22 years of her debut album, and wow do I feel old today:
4.
Mindy Kaling posted a tribute in honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday:
5.
Lil Nas X announced his debut album, Montero, comes out on Sept. 17:
8.
Alan Alda shared a sweet anecdote about meeting his wife, Arlene:
9.
Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos re-created a classic scene from Reese Witherspoon’s Election:
13.
…and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee shared she will ALSO be joining the cast:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!