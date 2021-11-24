Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish And Lil Nas X Amongst Stars Celebrating Nominations

Olivia was nominated in all of the Big Four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She was further nominated for Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations,” she wrote in the caption. “When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder.”

She added: “I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up.”

“Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful,” she finished. “Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write. And thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget.”