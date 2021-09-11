Olivia Munn Shows Baby Bump In First Photos With John Mulaney – Hollywood Life

Following the confirmation of her pregnancy, Olivia Munn stepped out with boyfriend John Mulaney in New York.

A few days after her pregnancy reveal, Olivia Munn stepped out with John Mulaney in New York City ahead of the weekend. The actress, 41, and her comedian boyfriend, 39, were photographed stepping into a car on Friday, Sept. 10. Olivia covered her growing baby bump with a beige trench coat, while John opted for a windbreaker, denim jeans, and a baseball cap, as seen in photos HERE.

The sighting comes after John confirmed the news of his girlfriend’s pregnancy following weeks of baby speculation. The former Saturday Night Live writer appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday and provided a recap of his “eventful” year, including a stint in rehab and divorce from soon-to-be ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

“You’ve had a year,” host Seth Meyers said to his friend. “I packed a lot into this… is it September now?” John replied, before offering a thorough review that ultimately led to the confirmation. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said, adding, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. . . and we’re having a baby together.”

He added that they were both “really happy” about the pregnancy news. Prior to their sighting, Olivia broke her silence on the pregnancy early Friday while on Access Hollywood. “I’m feeling really good,” she told Mario Lopez. “The outpouring of love and support has been amazing. There’s a very real mom tribe that comes up — I’ve heard about it — but they really come up in full force. . . it has really meant so much to me.”

Olivia and John have been romantically linked since May. A source previously told PEOPLE that the two met at church. “This is very new,” the source said. “They’re taking it slowly.” The reports of the coupling came a few days after the news that the comedian and his wife have separated after nearly seven years of marriage following his stint in rehab.

A spokesperson for John told Page Six at the time: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.” Anna also shared a statement to the outlet: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she said. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”