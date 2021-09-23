Olivia Munn Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

“It can be difficult as your body is changing.”
“I’ve been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That’s been keeping me sane!” Olivia told People.
She noted the most helpful pieces of advice from her friends have been about her changing body and reminding her “not to compare [herself] to other pregnant women.”
“It can be difficult as your body is changing and you feel like you look different or your body is putting on weight in different places,” Olivia admitted.
She continued, “The consistent image that’s portrayed is usually very effortless and fashionable. Mine has been a lot of oversized sweatpants!”
And even though she’s experienced some difficulties, Olivia says that her mother has helped her stay positive and excited throughout her pregnancy.
“My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff. She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I’m really excited,” Olivia shared.
While Olivia hasn’t revealed exactly when her baby is due, I’m wishing her a healthy pregnancy!
