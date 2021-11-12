Olivia Munn Opened Up About Her Pregnanxy News Leaking

“What if I lose the baby, then it’s already been out there?”
Instead, reports that she was expecting her first child with John Mulaney were leaked to the public way before she wanted anyone to know.
Olivia now says that the rumors surrounding her pregnancy have been one of the more difficult parts of the experience.
“I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I’m ready to talk about it,” Olivia said on The Jess Cagle Show.
Olivia explained that in addition to being a high risk pregnancy because of her age and an autoimmune disorder, she also saw several of her friends lose pregnancies “after the safe zone” of three months.
“So there are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant and there’s a lot of fear and you want to like, do everything you can to, to protect your baby,” Olivia said.
Olivia noted that she “understands the interest” in her pregnancy as she is always “super interested when people are pregnant” but when the interest was on her, it felt different.
“When it’s happening to you and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or what, if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby, then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information,” Olivia shared.
She continued, “Now I have to live with this. And then the stress of that just compounded everything. So that was what was more difficult for me.”
Olivia added that in order to avoid extra stress in her life that she’s been laying low — and has worn the same two outfits during her entire pregnancy.
“I’m like, ‘I’ll just stay home.’ I’m not worrying about anything else besides does it fit? Do I feel okay? And that’s it,” Olivia concluded.