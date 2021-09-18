Olivia Munn Debuts Baby Bump, John Mulaney Pregnancy

John shared the news during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month, saying, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible — and we’re having a baby together.”
Well, on her IG story, Olivia just uploaded a video of her talking about her partnership with Petco…
…Where she then panned down, showing her baby bump:
This is the first time we’ve actually seen anything pregnancy-related on Olivia’s IG.
She also posted a pic with her dogs where you can kinda see her stomach:
It’s not clear when exactly Olivia is due, but we know — per John’s retelling — that the couple have been together since the spring.
Wishing Olivia a healthy pregnancy!
