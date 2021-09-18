Home Entertainment Olivia Munn Debuts Baby Bump, John Mulaney Pregnancy

Olivia Munn Debuts Baby Bump, John Mulaney Pregnancy

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

So, unless you’ve been suspiciously offline, you probably know that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

John shared the news during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month, saying, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible — and we’re having a baby together.”


NBC / Via youtube.com

Last week, Olivia herself said of the pregnancy, “I’m feeling really good. The outpouring of love and support has been really amazing.”

Well, on her IG story, Olivia just uploaded a video of her talking about her partnership with Petco…

…Where she then panned down, showing her baby bump:

This is the first time we’ve actually seen anything pregnancy-related on Olivia’s IG.

She also posted a pic with her dogs where you can kinda see her stomach:

It’s not clear when exactly Olivia is due, but we know — per John’s retelling — that the couple have been together since the spring.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Wishing Olivia a healthy pregnancy!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©