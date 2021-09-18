Olivia Munn Cradles Her Dog On Her Baby Bump — Pic – Hollywood Life

Olivia Munn flashed a bright smile as she hung out with her adorable pooch in a new promotional pic about ‘pet mental health,’ just over a week after John Mulaney confirmed they’re having a baby together.

Olivia Munn, 41, gave fans another glimpse of her baby bump with her latest Instagram pic. The actress was promoting her partnership with Petco for pet mental health in the caption of the snapshot and looked as happy as could be as she sat back and relaxed with her adorable pups. The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, 39, let her baby bump peek through in the pic as she wore a black top and black pants and cuddled one pooch while the other snuggled up against her.

The beauty also had her long dark locks down and a large window that showed off green trees was on the side of her.

“SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health! 🤍🐾,” Olivia’s caption for the pic read. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them. Sign up now at petco.com/mentalhealth! #ad #welladjustedpet.”

Olivia’s latest social media pic comes a week and a half after John confirmed that they are expecting their first child together during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said while updating the fellow comedian on his life. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. . . and we’re having a baby together.”

Olivia and John were first romantically linked in May shortly after the news that he split from his wife of almost seven years following a stint in rehab. They were spotted on a lighthearted lunch date at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles, CA and a source later told PEOPLE that things between them were going well. “They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking,” the insider told the outlet about the date. “They were really enjoying each other’s company.”