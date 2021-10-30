Olivia Jade’s Black Swan Halloween Costume 2021 — See Photos – Hollywood Life

Olivia Jade was spotted attending a Halloween party while dressed in a figure-flattering black corset, skirt, and tiara as she took a night off from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Olivia Jade, 22, was a gorgeous sight to see in her Halloween costume while kicking off the weekend! The influencer, who is currently a competitor on Dancing With the Stars, was photographed outside while going to a Halloween party with an unidentified man and was dressed in a black swan costume that included a strapless black corset with a black tutu-style skirt, gloves, and black boots. She also had a tiara in her hair, which was styled up, and showed off dark eye makeup that went perfectly with the look.

The daughter of Lori Loughlin was also seen walking hand-in-hand with an unidentified man who was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and jeans as well as black and white sneakers and a red and white baseball cap. At one point, Olivia had her cellphone up to her ear and appeared to be chatting with someone as she smiled and kept warm with a jacket that read “USA” down the sleeve draped over her shoulders.

Olivia’s latest outing comes in the midst of her headline-making appearances on DWTS. The talented star is teamed up with Val Chmerkovskiy and one of their latest dances was to “Beggin,” which was inspired by The Purge. Although they’ve sometimes been in the bottom two in certain weeks, their team is still going strong and Olivia is proving she knows how to work hard and gain the skills she needs to possibly win the competition!

She spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, a couple weeks ago after ending in the bottom two and revealed what it was like. “I was whispering to him, I’m like, ‘My anxiety right now is not okay.’ I was just really nervous,” Olivia said about standing there and waiting for her results with Val. “I already knew how much I loved being here and then being put in a situation where, in one vote, it could all go away. It was terrifying.”

She also said being in the bottom two has helped “put into perspective though how much I do want to be here” and capped it off by pointing out that “honestly, it’s just those types of moments will push me so much harder and make me want to do even better.”