Olivia Jade On Mom Lori Loughlin’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Support – Hollywood Life

Olivia Jade is one of the new cast members of ‘DWTS’ season 30 and revealed to media, including HL, how her mom has been in ‘total mom mode’ ever since she started her ‘DWTS’ journey.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, will be one of the celebrities hitting the ballroom during Dancing With the Stars season 30. After the big announcement was made, Olivia Jade opened up about how her family, especially mom Lori Loughlin, has been supporting her right from the stuff.

“My mom’s been a huge support,” Olivia Jade told reporters, including HollywoodLife, on September 8. “She’s in total mom mode. Like, ‘Make sure you’re taking an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath. I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet.’ So just ways like that. My sister [Bella] has been telling me she wants to come to every single show. They have to reserve a ticket for every time, which I don’t even know how that works with the live performance and COVID right now. Everybody’s been really supportive and I’m super grateful.”

Olivia Jade admitted that she’s very excited to show people the real Olivia Jade throughout DWTS season 30. “I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am for this opportunity,” Olivia continued. “I think about a few years ago and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards, so I’m super, super thankful for a second chance and to be out there and putting myself out there and just growing.”

The YouTuber revealed there was a “definitely a debate” about whether or not she would do the show. “Obviously, in any situation, it’s scary to be vulnerable and show a personal side to yourself because they really do see all the behind-the-scenes, but I’m honestly just so grateful for this opportunity. I’m just really excited and stoked,” she added.

The past couple of years haven’t been easy for Olivia Jade. Olivia’s parents, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in 2019 in connection to a college admission scandal. Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. They both served time in prison and have been released.

Olivia Jade is ready to leave the past behind and look ahead to a brighter future, which includes Dancing With the Stars. “I think it’s such an incredible opportunity, and I’m ready to put myself back out there and try new things,” she told reporters. “I’m really excited to challenge myself and put myself outside of my comfort zone, which I don’t do often. It kind of just all happened, and I’m just letting the universe take over and see what happens and just live in it day by day.” DWTS season 30 premieres September 20 on ABC.