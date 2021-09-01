Olivia Jade Is Joining “Dancing With The Stars”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Nah… no thanks… Not into it…

I’m sure you know Olivia Jade — the YouTuber and daughter of Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House.


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Well, Lori and Olivia’s dad Mossimo Giannulli were embroiled in the now-infamous college admissions scandal of 2019. Lori pleaded guilty to paying bribes to get Olivia into the University of Southern California, and both Lori and Mossimo served time in prison.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribe money to Rick Singer, the ringleader of “Operation Varsity Blues,” as well as officials at the University of Southern California.

Olivia’s been on something of an apology tour ever since, appearing on Red Table Talk late last year.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I remember thinking, ‘How are people mad about this?'” she said. Though she later added, “I think what was important was for me to come here and say, ‘I’m sorry. I acknowledge what was wrong.’ And I wasn’t able to say that for so long. So I think people almost thought, ‘Oh, she must not care.'”

Things haven’t exactly been smooth-sailing ever since, though. Back in March, after Netflix’s documentary about the college admissions scandal premiered, Olivia posted a video on her TikTok and spoke about her experience being “publicly shamed.”


Gotpap / GC Images / Getty Images

Anyway. Now, TMZ is reporting that Olivia is going to appear on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars


Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

The official cast announcement isn’t until next week, but TMZ also reports that Olivia’s partner will be Val Chmerkovskiy. Already announced cast members include JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

I just… Well, I’m sure people will have thoughts.


Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

Pssst — the lady behind the visor is apparently Olivia Jade.

I mean, I have THOUGHTS.


Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

Just another notch in the ol’ apology tour belt, I suppose.


Smxrf / GC Images / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR