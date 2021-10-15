Olivia Culpo’s Cutout Bikini – Photos – Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo looked sexier than ever when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny black cutout bikini while on the beach.

Olivia Culpo, 29, never ceases to amaze us with her seriously sexy photos and her latest post may just be her sexiest yet. She posted a slew of photos of herself wearing a sultry bikini in the ocean during the sunset while on vacation. The two-piece black Lovewave swimsuit featured a low-cut scoop neckline top with a massive cutout under her chest that revealed ample cleavage.

She styled the top with the matching high-waisted bottoms that had super thin straps on the sides, highlighting her long, toned legs. Olivia is always showing off her abs in sexy outfits and just yesterday, she was out in Hollywood when flaunted her tiny waist in a white crop top and matching high-waisted leggings. She accessorized her look with a Saint Laurent Classic Sac Du Jour Baby Bag and a pair of Nike Air Max Zero Sneakers in Sail.

Perhaps one of her sexiest photos to date was the recent picture she posted wearing a tan Cult Gaia Cameron Knit Dress. The maxi dress featured a plunging neckline and two cutouts on the sides of her waist while the rest of the dress had a sheer skirt that hugged her frame.

When Olivia isn’t dressed down in bikinis or workout gear, she is usually dressed to the nines at events. Olivia headed to Paris Fashion Week a few weeks ago when she opted to wear a bunch of gorgeous mini dresses.

One of our favorites was her baggy black and white Valentino Felt Intarsia Cape, which she wore as a dress and accessorized with chunky white Valentino Atelier Rose Boots and a Valentino Stud Sign Bag.

The day before, she rocked yet another stylish look made up of a black Fendi Tuxedo Jacket that she wore as a dress and cinched in at the waist with a Fendi O’Lock Belt. A Jw Pei Fei Mini Tote Bag, a Fendi O’Lock Hair Clip, Amina Muaddi x Wolford Fishnet Tights, and Fendi Karligraphy Boots completed her look.