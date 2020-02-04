Olivia Culpo raises donations for teenagers who lost both parents in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

%MINIFYHTML4a55fe5f56dc765c7202b6d01ef5ee7911% %MINIFYHTML4a55fe5f56dc765c7202b6d01ef5ee7912%

Instagram

The former Miss Universe urges her followers to make donations to help Lexi Altobelli, who lost her father, mother and sister in the deadly helicopter crash that killed the NBA star.

Up News Info –

Olivia Culpo She has turned to social networks to support Lexi Altobelli, 16, the young woman who lost her parents and her younger sister in the tragic accident of the helicopter that also killed the basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Kobe's daughter, Gianna, 13, was also among the nine victims of the accident last Monday, January 2020 and, in a sincere Instagram post, the 27-year-old television personality and former Miss United States encouraged their fans to donate to a crowdfunding campaign created to benefit the Altobelli family.

%MINIFYHTML4a55fe5f56dc765c7202b6d01ef5ee7913% %MINIFYHTML4a55fe5f56dc765c7202b6d01ef5ee7914%

Next to her and Lexi, Olivia wrote: "A week ago, Lexi's life changed forever when her mother, her father and her little sister died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan. "

%MINIFYHTML4a55fe5f56dc765c7202b6d01ef5ee7915% %MINIFYHTML4a55fe5f56dc765c7202b6d01ef5ee7916%

"Please see the link in my biography to help in some way," he added. "The funds raised are being used for funeral expenses, the future education of Lexi, as well as other general living costs."

"No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a family that really needs it right now."

Lexi's father, John Altobelli, mother Keri Altobelli and the 14-year-old sister, Alyssa Altobelli, died in the tragic accident, leaving her and her 29-year-old brother, J.J.

Olivia added to those who could not afford the donations: "Please hold Lexi and her brother and all the other families involved in this tragedy in their hearts.

"I can't imagine what could ease your pain right now, but I know that thoughts and prayers can be very useful."