Ojamu Employs AI and Blockchain to Help Brands Navigate the Marketing Landscape By DailyCoin

Ojamu Employs AI and Blockchain to Help Brands Navigate the Marketing Landscape



One prominent stumbling block to most brands, whether large or small in scale, is their ability to navigate the marketing landscape.

For the majority, understanding how to deliver a new product to the appropriate market, the right people, and in a way that satisfies specific needs is just as important as launching it. Not many get this right, with very few brands scaling past the basics of marketing.

One company trying to solve this common problem for brands worldwide is Ojamu.

The Singapore-based marketing technology firm is utilizing blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to revolutionize digital marketing. By employing advanced technology, it assists cutting-edge businesses in not only predicting the most efficient digital marketing approach, but also in navigating the marketing landscape.

In an exclusive interview with DailyCoin, Hal Bame, CEO and co-founder of Ojamu, took a deep-dive into the core purposes of the project’s existence.

Starting with the most essential point, Bame discussed the present status of digital marketing and how advanced technology assists brands in navigating the new digital marketing landscape.

“The purpose of Ojamu is to help brands navigate this new realm of digital marketing, especially organic marketing, which is the latest trend nowadays,”

he noted.

Moving on, Bame weighed in to distinguish the difference between the old and new ways in which companies manage the aforementioned navigation of the marketing landscape.

According to him, the old method primarily employs Advertisement technology (Adtech), while the new approach uses marketing technology (Martech), the same space in which Ojamu has carved out its niche.

“A lot of things changed in the last decade or two. You had, at some point, the introduction of ad tech, which we are not because it’s very important to differentiate. Then, in recent years, we have the introduction of martech which happens to be the exciting bit and the area we’re playing in,”

Bame stated while distinguishing their core essence.

Employing Intelligent Tools

Although Martech is a relatively new field, it still employs legacy digital technologies, which makes it somewhat difficult to distinguish it from Adtech. However, Ojamu’s vision is to redefine this predominant misconception, by revolutionizing digital marketing as a whole.

In order to achieve this, the company intends to leverage advanced solutions based on disruptive blockchain technology itself. Notably, Ojamu is employing proprietary intelligent toolsets like AI, NFTs, the Neuro predictive engine, and cross-chain solutions, all based on the blockchain.

“We’re trying to help brands navigate this new world of digital marketing, and digital campaigns using smart intelligent toolsets, AI, NFTs, machine learning among others built on blockchain technology. These are very important because they essentially automate digital campaigns for any brand, product, or service,”

Bame explained.

Overcoming the Most Difficult Marketing

When asked why it’s “so hard for brands to actually market themselves the right way and reach their target audience,” Bame highlighted one major aspect: “the geocentric nature of marketing.“

According to him, geolocation has a way of hindering organic marketing, which is the end goal for most brands. Organic marketing could come in the form of social media posts from clients, mentions in podcasts, online publications, etc. Ultimately things grow organically, subsequently increasing the brand’s visibility, audience and engagement levels.

Speaking on the impact of geolocation in organic marketing, Bame explained that brands often have to approach marketing differently across their various destinations.

“For instance, marketing in parts of Southeast Asia is very different from the US. In the U.S. – everything is very homogenous, you know there’s one language, different regions, but generally, you’re going to use a lot of the same marketing channels,”

Bame said

While things are a little more straightforward in countries with very little, to no diversity, it is an entirely different ball game in countries with significantly diverse populations.

“In comparison, marketing in Southeast Asia takes a different pattern, one that is similar to the likes of Europe. Here, there are a bunch of different regions, countries, languages, cultures and of course, what comes along with that is different social media marketing channels.

Their communication channels are quite different; an example would be the use of Line in locations like Japan, Korea, and Thailand, but people in Singapore utilize social media sites like Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Instagram, and then there’s WeChat and other Chinese-speaking applications,”

Bame continued.

By employing AI, automation, machine learning, and natural language processing tool sets, Ojamu can tackle many of the challenges that result from the disparities bound in different geolocations.

Moreover, in an attempt to make sure that the entire process is safe, secure, and distributed, the Martech firm, according to Bane, decided to leverage the blockchain infrastructure which “really assist these brands with how to navigate their marketing campaign.”

On The Flipside

Ojamu’s approach to Martech is very complex, especially given that it requires a wide spectrum of algorithms, which, on the other hand, demand a lot of resources such as manpower and is naturally time-consuming.

Because most marketing tool sets collect user data, such companies have to adhere to strict privacy regulations.

Why You Should Care?

The world is changing at breakneck speed, as are human activities, which evolve at every turn. By utilizing modern technology such as those offered by Ojamu, a brand may become not only able to remain ahead of its marketing competition but also able to establish a highly cordial relationship with its target audience.

Watch the full interview here:

