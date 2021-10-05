Ojamu Announces its IDO Public Sale on Multiple PAID Network and Ignition Global Launchpads By DailyCoin

Ojamu Announces its IDO Public Sale on Multiple PAID Network and Ignition Global Launchpads



Ojamu – a marketing technology (MarTech) platform that leverages the power of blockchain, Ai, and NFTs to create and automate the most effective digital marketing campaigns for Brands, has announced the first ever Initial DEX Offering (IDO) of its OJA token on three different token launchpads – Ignition, PAID Network India, and PAID Network Asia.

Ignition is PAID Network’s decentralized swapping protocol that allows blockchain projects to offer their private and public auctions. It vets and selects only top-tier cutting-edge projects.

Ojamu had earlier raised $1.7 million in an oversubscribed private sale that saw participation from Ascensive Assets, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Morningstar Ventures, A195 Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, Vendetta Capital, X21, Waterdrip Capital, Chain Capital, and other notable investors.

The IDO public sale is set to take place between October 5th and 7th, 2021. Ojamu will be the first blockchain project to:

Launch on the yet-to-be-announced PAID Network India platform on October 5th, 2021

Launch on the yet-to-be-announced PAID Network Asia platform on October 6th, 2021

Simultaneously launch on all 3 platforms – Ignition, PAID Network India, and PAID Network Asia. The Ignition launch is scheduled for October 7th, 2021

There will be a supply of 2,542,373 OJA tokens for purchase at $0.1180. The $300,000 IDO will be split among the three platforms.

The OJA token is both a governance token for the Ojamu DAO and a marketplace token that holders can use to access the prediction NFTs. It is designed to accelerate healthy growth of the Ojamu platform and ecosystem, give owners a voice, and build market resiliency. Token holders can vote on the future proposals in the Ojamu ecosystem.

